Ohio State Moves Up To No. 15 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes have won four games in a row, including two games against ranked opponents.

Ohio State moved up six spots to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll following wins over Towson and Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes have won four games in a row, including two over ranked opponents, to improve to 8-2 on the season. They’re also 2-0 in Big Ten play after opening conference play with a victory at Penn State on Dec. 5.

Ohio State returns to action this Saturday against No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on CBS.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Baylor (61) Duke Purdue UCLA Gonzaga Alabama Kansas Arizona Villanova UCS Iowa State Michigan State Auburn Houston Ohio State Seton Hall Texas Tennessee LSU UConn Kentucky Xavier Colorado State Arkansas Texas Tech

