Ohio State Moves Up To No. 15 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 15 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

    The Buckeyes have won four games in a row, including two games against ranked opponents.
    Author:

    Ohio State moved up six spots to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll following wins over Towson and Wisconsin.

    The Buckeyes have won four games in a row, including two over ranked opponents, to improve to 8-2 on the season. They’re also 2-0 in Big Ten play after opening conference play with a victory at Penn State on Dec. 5.

    Ohio State returns to action this Saturday against No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on CBS.

    That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Baylor (61)
    2. Duke
    3. Purdue
    4. UCLA
    5. Gonzaga
    6. Alabama
    7. Kansas
    8. Arizona
    9. Villanova
    10. UCS
    11. Iowa State
    12. Michigan State
    13. Auburn
    14. Houston
    15. Ohio State
    16. Seton Hall
    17. Texas
    18. Tennessee
    19. LSU
    20. UConn
    21. Kentucky
    22. Xavier
    23. Colorado State
    24. Arkansas
    25. Texas Tech

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Major Takeaways From Ohio State's Blowout Win Over Wisconsin

    Photos From Ohio State's 73-55 Win Over The Badgers

    Why Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Should Win the Heisman Trophy

    Forward Justin Ahrens "Fine" After Taking Elbow to Face

    Watch Chris Holtmann's Press Conference After Win Over Towson

    Ohio State’s Olave, Petit-Frere, Ruggles Named Walter Camp All-Americans

    -----

    Stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

    29. Chris Holtmann
    Basketball

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 15 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

    8 minutes ago
    98. Haskell Garrett
    Football

    Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

    37 minutes ago
    114. Quinn Ewers
    Football

    Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Transferring To Texas

    15 hours ago
    Ryan Day
    Football

    Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s Agent Denies Report Linking Them To Chicago Bears

    21 hours ago
    C.J. Stroud
    Basketball

    Stroud's Amazing Season Captured Buckeye Hearts Despite Falling Short of Heisman Honors

    Dec 11, 2021
    Aidan Hutchinson, Kenny Pickett, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Fourth In Heisman Trophy Voting

    Dec 11, 2021
    Desmond-Howard-CJ-Stroud-Heisman
    Football

    Desmond Howard Takes Shot at Ohio State Offensive Line During Heisman Ceremony

    Dec 11, 2021
    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    C.J. Stroud Pays Homage To Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy Winners With Suit Lining

    Dec 11, 2021