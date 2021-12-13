Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named Big Ten Co-Player Of The Week

The junior averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in wins over Towson and Wisconsin.

Forward E.J. Liddell was named the Big Ten’s co-offensive player of the week on Monday afternoon after leading Ohio State to wins over Towson and Wisconsin. He shares the honor with Purdue forward Trevion Williams.

A junior from Belleville, Ill., averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the victories over the Tigers and Badgers, who entered the game as the No. 22 team in the country. He shot 63.6 percent from the floor and was 13-of-15 from the free throw line.

Liddell is averaging 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the season while leading the Buckeyes to a 8-2 start, including a 2-0 record in Big Ten play. This is his first time being named the conference's player of the week.

The last Ohio State player to be named the Big Ten player or co-player of the week was former guard Duane Washington, when he shared it with Iowa's Luka Garza on Feb. 22, 2021.

Liddell will look to make it two weeks in a row when the Buckeyes take on No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic this Saturday. Tipoff from Las Vegas is set for 5 p.m.

