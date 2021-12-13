Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named Big Ten Co-Player Of The Week

Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Forward E.J. Liddell Named Big Ten Co-Player Of The Week

    The junior averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in wins over Towson and Wisconsin.
    Author:

    Forward E.J. Liddell was named the Big Ten’s co-offensive player of the week on Monday afternoon after leading Ohio State to wins over Towson and Wisconsin. He shares the honor with Purdue forward Trevion Williams.

    A junior from Belleville, Ill., averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the victories over the Tigers and Badgers, who entered the game as the No. 22 team in the country. He shot 63.6 percent from the floor and was 13-of-15 from the free throw line. 

    Liddell is averaging 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the season while leading the Buckeyes to a 8-2 start, including a 2-0 record in Big Ten play. This is his first time being named the conference's player of the week.

    The last Ohio State player to be named the Big Ten player or co-player of the week was former guard Duane Washington, when he shared it with Iowa's Luka Garza on Feb. 22, 2021. 

    Liddell will look to make it two weeks in a row when the Buckeyes take on No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic this Saturday. Tipoff from Las Vegas is set for 5 p.m.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 15 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

    Major Takeaways From Ohio State's Blowout Win Over Wisconsin

    Photos From Ohio State's 73-55 Win Over The Badgers

    Why Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Should Win the Heisman Trophy

    Forward Justin Ahrens "Fine" After Taking Elbow to Face

    Watch Chris Holtmann's Press Conference After Win Over Towson

    -----

    Stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

    6. E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named Big Ten Co-Player Of The Week

    31 seconds ago
    Braxton Miller
    Football

    Report: Ohio State Adds Buffalo To 2028 Football Schedule

    18 minutes ago
    29. Chris Holtmann
    Basketball

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 15 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

    1 hour ago
    98. Haskell Garrett
    Football

    Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

    2 hours ago
    114. Quinn Ewers
    Football

    Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Transferring To Texas

    17 hours ago
    Ryan Day
    Football

    Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s Agent Denies Report Linking Them To Chicago Bears

    23 hours ago
    C.J. Stroud
    Basketball

    Stroud's Amazing Season Captured Buckeye Hearts Despite Falling Short of Heisman Honors

    Dec 11, 2021
    Aidan Hutchinson, Kenny Pickett, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Fourth In Heisman Trophy Voting

    Dec 11, 2021