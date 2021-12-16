Ohio State's CBS Sports Classic Game Against Kentucky Cancelled Due To COVID-19

The Buckeyes had positive tests within the program ahead of their scheduled trip to Las Vegas.

Ohio State’s game against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes’ basketball program.

The game, which was set for 5 p.m. on CBS, will not be rescheduled.

“The safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and Ohio State community is the highest priority,” the program said in a statement. “All team related activities have been suspended and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.”

The status of future games, including Tuesday night’s matchup with Tennessee Martin, will be determined at a later date.

