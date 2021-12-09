Chris Holtmann Postgame Press Conference After Buckeyes Beat Townson

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as the Buckeyes head coach chats with reporters after his team won a third straight contest.

Ohio State just knocked off the Towson Tigers 85-74, marking a third straight win for the Buckeyes and pushing their record to 7-3 through their first 10 games.

Four Buckeyes finished in double figures, led by Kyle Young (season-high 18 points), Justin Ahrens (16 points, including five 3's), E.J. Liddell (15 points) and Zed Key (13 points, of which 11 came in the first half).

The Tigers gave Ohio State a pretty good game for the first 25 minutes, but a 12-2 run early in the second half gave the Scarlet and Gray a little bit of breathing room and Towson didn't cut it closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann chats with reporters after his team won for a fourth time in five games.

