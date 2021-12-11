Photos From Ohio State's 73-55 Win Over Wisconsin

More than 50 photos from the Buckeyes' blowout victory over the Badgers on Saturday afternoon.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell scored 28 points to lead No. 21 Ohio State to a 73-55 win over 22nd-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes trailed by as many as eight points in the first half, but used a 12-0 run to take a five-point lead into intermission. From there, they outscored the Badgers by 13 points to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play.

Sophomore forward Zed Key was the only other Ohio State player in double figures, while fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds. The Buckeyes finished the game with a season-high 49 combined rebounds.

The win was Ohio State’s first over Wisconsin in Columbus since Feb. 23, 2017. That said, check out our best photos from the game below:

