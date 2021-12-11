Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Photos From Ohio State's 73-55 Win Over Wisconsin

    More than 50 photos from the Buckeyes' blowout victory over the Badgers on Saturday afternoon.
    Junior forward E.J. Liddell scored 28 points to lead No. 21 Ohio State to a 73-55 win over 22nd-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

    The Buckeyes trailed by as many as eight points in the first half, but used a 12-0 run to take a five-point lead into intermission. From there, they outscored the Badgers by 13 points to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play.

    Sophomore forward Zed Key was the only other Ohio State player in double figures, while fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds. The Buckeyes finished the game with a season-high 49 combined rebounds.

    The win was Ohio State’s first over Wisconsin in Columbus since Feb. 23, 2017. That said, check out our best photos from the game below:

    1. E.J. Liddell
    2. Justin Ahrens and Zed Key
    3. Jamari Wheeler
    4. Jamari Wheeler
    5. Jamari Wheeler
    6. E.J. Liddell
    7. E.J. Liddell
    8. Kyle Young
    9. Kyle Young
    10. Jamari Wheeler
    11. Jamari Wheeler
    12. Jamari Wheeler
    13. Malaki Branham
    14. Malaki Branham
    15. Meechie Johnson
    16. Malaki Branham
    17. E.J. Liddell
    18. E.J. Liddell
    19. Chris Holtmann
    20. Jamari Wheeler
    21. Jamari Wheeler
    22. Jamari Wheeler
    23. Chris Holtmann
    24. Eugene Brown
    25. E.J. Liddell
    26. Cedric Russell
    27. Meechie Johnson
    28. Eugene Brown
    29. Chris Holtmann
    30. E.J. Liddell

    31. Cedric Russell
    32. E.J. Liddell
    33. Eugene Brown
    34. Jamari Wheeler and Malaki Branham
    35. E.J. Liddell
    36. Jamari Wheeler
    37. Justin Ahrens
    38. Meechie Johnson and Zed Key
    39. Zed Key
    40. E.J. Liddell
    41. Meechie Johnson
    42. E.J. Liddell
    43. Zed Key
    44. Zed Key
    45. Zed Key
    46. Eugene Brown
    47. Jake Diebler
    48. Zed Key
    49. Zed Key
    50. Jamari Wheeler
    51. Zed Key

    45. Zed Key
