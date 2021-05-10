Former Ohio State Forward Jared Sullinger Wins Korean Basketball League Title, Finals MVP

It didn’t take long for former Ohio State forward Jared Sullinger to leave his mark on the Korean Basketball League, as he led Anyang KGC to the league title with a four-game sweep of KCC Egis over the weekend.

Sullinger, who only joined the team in February after nearly three seasons away from professional basketball, was also named the MVP of the KBL Finals after he finished with 42 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals in Game 4. He averaged a league-high 27.1 points and 12.3 rebounds in 20 games this season for Anyang KGC, which just captured its third championship in the last decade.

A former five-star prospect from Columbus Northland, Sullinger averaged 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in two seasons at Ohio State. He was a two-time All-American, two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, national freshman of the year, Big Ten freshman of the year and MVP of the 2011 Big Ten Tournament and led the Buckeyes to an appearance in the 2012 Final Four.

Sullinger was a first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in the 2012 NBA Draft and spent four seasons with the Celtics before joining the Toronto Raptors on a one-year deal in 2016. After missing half the season due to a foot injury, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, who waived him the following day.

Sullinger averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in 269 career games in the NBA. He also played two seasons for the Shenzhen Aviators of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he was the league’s leading rebounder.

Sullinger has also been a part of the Ohio State alumni team in The Basketball Tournament, which was originally called Scarlet & Gray but is now known as Carmen’s Crew. He is now a coach for the team, which won the tournament title in 2019 and will look to avenge a shocking first-round upset in last year’s tournament when it resumes play this summer.

