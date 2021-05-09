Former Ohio State OT Max Wray Transferring To Colorado

On Sunday, the same day he graduated from Ohio State with a degree in communications, offensive tackle Max Wray told BuckeyesNow that he is transferring to Colorado. His decision was first reported by Rivals’ Mike Farrell.

A former four-star prospect from Franklin, Tenn., Wray appeared in 11 games over three seasons with the Buckeyes, including one start at right tackle last season when both Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere tested positive for coronavirus. He will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Buffaloes.

The 6-foot-7 and 308-pound Wray follows his younger brother and one-time Ohio State offensive tackle commit, Jake Wray, to Colorado, though he medically retired in March due to a back injury. He’s still a student at the university and filmmaker for the Buffaloes’ football program.

Wray is one of three scholarship players to leave the team this offseason, joining wide receivers Mookie Cooper (Missouri) and Jameson Williams (Alabama). He also becomes the second offensive lineman to transfer to Colorado this offseason, joining former Iowa offensive tackle Noah Fenske.

