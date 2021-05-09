Ohio State Basketball Target Efton Reid Commits To LSU

The Buckeyes were a finalist for one of the nation’s top-rated centers.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star center Efton Reid made his long-awaited commitment on Sunday afternoon, choosing LSU over finalists Florida State, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Virginia.

The 6-foot-11 and 225-pound Reid is considered the third-best center and No. 24 prospect overall in the class of 2021. He is originally from Richmond, Virginia, but opted to play at post-graduate year at IMG Academy this past season.

Reid has been one of the Buckeyes’ top targets for several years now, and he took an official visit that coincided with the football team’s 34-10 win over Michigan State on Oct. 5, 2019. He kept his recruitment very close to the vest, though, with each of the finalists feeling good about their chances at one point or another.

Reid was supposed to announce his college decision on April 15 but delayed his announcement once the day arrived. His mother then said on social media that he would share his final destination on May 7, but that also passed without a public declaration. Reid then finally committed to the Tigers on Sunday, likely in honor of Mother’s Day.

Had he picked Ohio State, Reid would have joined Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary four-star guard Malaki Branham and Convoy Crestview three-star power forward Kalen Etzler in the Buckeyes’ 2021 recruiting class. It’s worth noting there’s one spot open on the roster following the recent departure of center Ibrahima Diallo, though, and the staff could look to fill that void through the transfer portal.

