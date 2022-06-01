The Buckeyes have not had a first-round pick since former guard D’Angelo Russell went No. 2 overall in 2015.

While some initially questioned his decision to leave school after his freshman season, former Ohio State guard Malaki Branham was recently projected by ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Givony expects Branham, who was named the Big Ten’s freshman of the year after he averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Buckeyes last season, to be selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 14 overall pick.

“The Cavs will be looking to add firepower on the wing this offseason, both in free agency and in the draft,” Givony said. “Branham's frame, length, scoring instincts and shot-making prowess off the dribble (44%) and with his feet set (43%) make his game look seamlessly translatable for what the NBA is looking for at his position. He started the season slowly but looked like one of the most talented perimeter players in the country down the stretch, carrying Ohio State offensively, and in a highly efficient manner.”

Former forward E.J. Liddell was also projected to be a first-round pick after a junior season in which he averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebonds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game. While it’s unclear which team will have the pick, Givony anticipates Liddell will come off the board with the No. 23 overall pick – though it's unclear if the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers will hold the pick.

“The Nets have until June 1 to decide whether to keep this pick or defer it to 2023 and allow Philadelphia to draft here, with no decision likely to come until the last minute,” Givony said. “Most NBA teams are operating under the assumption that the Nets will punt to 2023 and gamble on the Sixers sending an even better pick next year if the wheels come off in Philadelphia.

“Both teams could very well look at adding a versatile big man like Liddell who can protect the rim, switch on the perimeter and has a high floor as a prospect after improving his shooting significantly as a junior. His productivity and toughness make him a solid option for teams looking to win now that need to find value on rookie-scale contracts.”

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Both Branham and Liddell are looking to become the first Ohio State player to be selected in the first round since former guard D’Angelo Russell went No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015.

