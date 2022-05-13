Ahrens joins former guard Meechie Johnson in finding a new home through the transfer portal this offseason.

Former Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens announced on Friday he is transferring to Loyola Marymount, where he’ll have one season of eligibility after taking advantage of the extra year granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic.

A former three-star prospect from Versailles, Ohio, Ahrens averaged 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 114 games – including 41 starts – for the Buckeyes over the last four seasons. He was a team captain and Ohio State’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree as a senior in 2021-22.

Ahrens was one of four players with eligibility remaining to depart the program this offseason, joining junior forward E.J. Liddell and freshman guard Malaki Branham, who both entered their name into the NBA Draft, as well as freshman guard Meechie Johnson, who transferred to South Carolina.

With forwards Justice Sueing and Seth Towns returning for their sixth and seventh year of eligibility, respectively, and Oklahoma State guard/forward Isaac Likekele, Wright State guard Tanner Holden and West Virginia guard Sean McNeil arriving through the transfer portal, the Buckeyes sit right at the 13-man scholarship limit.

Other players who could see time at forward rising redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler and incoming freshman Brice Sensabaugh, while rising junior Zed Key and incoming freshman Felix Okpara are locked in at center.

-----

-----

-----

