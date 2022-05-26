2023 Ohio State Basketball Commit George Washington III Transferring High Schools

Washington will finish his high school career in Dayton, where his dad landed a job with the Flyers’ women’s basketball team.

In an interview with SWO Full Court Press, Ohio State four-star guard commit George Washington III announced he is transferring from Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy to Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne.

“I’m really excited,” Washington said. “The whole move to Dayton starts with my dad. I’m originally from Texas. I lived there for 16 years and for eight of those years, he worked as an assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Texas. Their staff didn’t get re-signed, so he came (to Louisville) and was a coach at an all-girls high school for a year and then the assistant athletic director at (Louisville Christian Academy).

“When Tamika Williams-Jeter got the job at Dayton, she hired him as an assistant coach and that started our move. When it comes to picking (Chaminade Julienne) , it just hit us right away that we loved it. I think it just hit us right away that we loved it. It felt like somewhere we all felt comfortable being. We could see ourselves les coming to school there and the basketball program has a rich history. We just thought it was the best situation for me, my younger brother Jackson and our youngest brother Jayden.”

The 6-foot-2 and 165-pound Washington, who is considered the ninth-best shooting guard and No. 46 prospect overall in the class of 2023, averaged 23.4 points and 6.8 rebounds during his junior season. He committed to the Buckeyes in November over offers from Auburn, Liberty, Louisville and Tennessee and is joined in the class by St. Marys (Ohio) Memorial four-star center Austin Parks.

Washington now heads to a Chaminade Julienne team that went 17-8 overall and 7-3 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division and reached the Division II district finals last season. The Eagles were led by shooting guard Jonathan Powell, who has since transferred to Centerville. He notably became the first in-state prospect in the class of 2024 to land an offer from the Buckeyes last month.

Once he signs with Ohio State, Washington will become just the second player from Chaminade Julienne to play for the Buckeyes, joining the late Daniel Gerhard. He led the Eagles to the 1970 state championship and then averaged 7.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 66 games in Columbus between 1971-74.

