Skip to main content

Ohio State To Play North Carolina In CBS Sports Classic At Madison Square Garden On Dec. 17

The Buckeyes have drawn the national runners-up as part of their non-conference schedule.

According to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Ohio State will take on North Carolina in the annual CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17. 

The other matchup will pit Kentucky against UCLA in the event’s ninth season, with both games televised by CBS.

This will mark the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Tar Heels since the 2019 ACC-Big Ten Challenge, when Ohio State blew out North Carolina, 74-49, in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels hold a 12-3 advantage in the all-time series and 2-0 record against the Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic, though, including an 82-74 win at United Center in Chicago in 2014 and an 86-72 win at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans in 2017.

North Carolina is coming off an appearance in the national championship game, where it fell to Kansas, 72-69. The Tar Heels, who are now coached by former player Hubert Davis, notably entered the tournament as a No. 8 seed.

Ohio State, meanwhile, fell in the second round to national semifinalist Villanova. The Buckeyes are 4-3 overall in the CBS Sports Classic after having last year’s game against the Wildcats cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

In addition to the CBS Sports Classic, Ohio State will take part in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 21-23 alongside Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech and host Charleston Southern as part of its non-conference schedule.

The rest of the Buckeyes’ 2022-23 slate will be revealed in the coming months, including their opponent for the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann Receives Contract Extension

Former Ohio State F Justin Ahrens Transferring To Loyola Marymount

2022-23 Ohio State Basketball Scholarship Chart

Ohio State Promotes Mike Netti To Full-Time Assistant Coach

Oklahoma State G/F Isaac Likekele Transferring To Ohio State

Ohio State Hoops To Host Charleston Southern In 2022-23

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

Thayer Munford
Football

Ohio State’s Thayer Munford Appreciates Chance To Compete With Las Vegas Raiders

By Andrew LindMay 21, 2022
Marcus Hooker
Football

Former Ohio State S Marcus Hooker Transferring To Youngstown State

By Andrew LindMay 20, 2022
Tyreke Smith
Football

Larry Johnson's Tutelage To Ease Tyreke Smith’s Transition To Linebacker With Seahawks

By Andrew LindMay 20, 2022
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Football

Nicholas Petit-Frere Can't Wait To Block For Derrick Henry After Being Drafted By Titans

By Andrew LindMay 19, 2022
Ryan Day Chris Holtmann
News

Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann Among Five Ohio State Coaches To Receive Contract Extensions

By Brendan GulickMay 18, 2022
Garrett Wilson
Football

Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson Insanely Excited To Be Drafted By New York Jets

By Andrew LindMay 18, 2022
Chris Olave
Football

Ohio State Pipeline Continues To Flow After New Orleans Saints Draft WR Chris Olave

By Andrew LindMay 17, 2022
90. Noah Potter
Football

Former Ohio State DL Noah Potter Transferring To Cincinnati

By Andrew LindMay 16, 2022