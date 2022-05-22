The Buckeyes have drawn the national runners-up as part of their non-conference schedule.

According to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Ohio State will take on North Carolina in the annual CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17.

The other matchup will pit Kentucky against UCLA in the event’s ninth season, with both games televised by CBS.

This will mark the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Tar Heels since the 2019 ACC-Big Ten Challenge, when Ohio State blew out North Carolina, 74-49, in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels hold a 12-3 advantage in the all-time series and 2-0 record against the Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic, though, including an 82-74 win at United Center in Chicago in 2014 and an 86-72 win at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans in 2017.

North Carolina is coming off an appearance in the national championship game, where it fell to Kansas, 72-69. The Tar Heels, who are now coached by former player Hubert Davis, notably entered the tournament as a No. 8 seed.

Ohio State, meanwhile, fell in the second round to national semifinalist Villanova. The Buckeyes are 4-3 overall in the CBS Sports Classic after having last year’s game against the Wildcats cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

In addition to the CBS Sports Classic, Ohio State will take part in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 21-23 alongside Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech and host Charleston Southern as part of its non-conference schedule.

The rest of the Buckeyes’ 2022-23 slate will be revealed in the coming months, including their opponent for the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

