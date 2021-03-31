FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Ohio State Transfer Jamari Wheeler Discusses Decision to Leave Penn State

The Buckeyes new guard shares what led him to joining forces with the Buckeyes for this coming year.
Ohio State landed former Penn State point guard Jamari Wheeler out of the transfer portal on Tuesday night. It appears that Wheeler chose to play for the Buckeyes instead of opportunities he had at South Carolina, TCU, UNLV and Penn State among others.

He said that his decision to come to Columbus was about having a chance to play for a national championship.

“I just felt like it was the best fit for me and the things that I was looking for at my next school," he said. "They had it all and I just wanted somewhere that plays my play style and gives me a chance to go to March Madness and compete for championships.

“Their message was with all the great pieces they have, the great guys and talent, and with a need for the point guard position that I was the piece that could help take them to the next level."

Assistant coach Jake Diebler spearheaded Wheeler's recruitment.

“I built a really good relationship with coach Jake," he said. "When I was talking to my old coaches, they knew him and everything I heard from different coaches were all good about him and the whole coaching staff so it made the decision easier."

Wheeler collected 332 assists and 191 steals in four years in State College. He was an All-Big Ten defensive selection this year, averaging nearly two steals per game.

