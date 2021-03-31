Ohio State Guard Musa Jallow Enters Transfer Portal

Jallow is moving on after four years in the Buckeyes’ basketball program

Ohio State redshirt junior guard Musa Jallow announced on Wednesday afternoon that he has entered his name into the transfer portal.

“I am grateful for every moment that I’ve spent here at The Ohio State since I enrolled at a 17-year-old,” Jallow said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I have learned and grown from every experience, positive or negative. This university has helped shaped the person I am today.

“I am thankful for the opportunities given to my by the coaches and the entire program to play extremely high-level and meaningful games. Also for the opportunity to receive my undergraduate degree from such a highly regarded institution.

“I gave everything I had mentally and physically to represent Ohio State the right way on and off the court. Despite my efforts, my basketball career has been far from perfect these past four years, but I continue to hold high expectations for myself.

“With that being said, I have decided to use this wonderful opportunity to enter the transfer portal and begin searching for the next institution to complete my last two years of eligibility. I remain proud to be considered and Ohio State alum and wish the Buckeyes nothing but success.”

A former four-star prospect from Bloomington (Ind.) North, Jallow averaged 2.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 94 career games, including 28 starts, with the Buckeyes from 2017-21. He will have two years of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes due to the pandemic.

“Musa has been a joy to coach these past four years,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said in a press release. “He is a talented player and a tremendous person. Despite battling injuries these past two years, he has made a very positive impact on our team. Musa graduated and will always be a Buckeye. We will help and support him in any way.”

Jallow’s departure means the Buckeyes' backcourt next season will consist of Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler, fifth-year senior Jimmy Sotos, senior Duane Washington, sophomore Meechie Johnson and incoming freshman Malaki Branham.

