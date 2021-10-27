Ohio State Freshman OL Zen Michalski Loses Black Stripe

Michalski is the second scholarship freshman offensive lineman to have his stripe removed, joining Donovan Jackson.

Offensive lineman Zen Michalski became the 19th member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“This guy has work hard each and every day to get better,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. “He got better and better each day.”

The 6-foot-7 and 305-pound Michalski came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Floyds Knobs (Ind.) Floyd Central, where he was considered the 22nd-best offensive tackle and No. 314 prospect overall in his class.

Michalski enrolled in classes alongside fellow offensive lineman Ben Christman and participated in spring practice. He’s yet to appear in a game this fall, however.

“First of all, I want to thank God. I wouldn’t be here without him,” Michalski said as redshirt junior offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere removed the stripe from his helmet. “I want to thank the offensive line unit. Coach (Greg) Studrawa for believing in me and helping me get better every day. The defensive line for making me better every day.”

With Michalski shedding his stripe on Tuesday, there are just four true freshman who still have theirs, including Christman, quarterback Quinn Ewers, tight end Sam Hart and safety Jaylen Johnson.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

James Franklin Refers To Ohio State As “Illinois,” Ohio Stadium As “The Big House”

Ohio State RB Marcus Crowley Out With Long-Term Injury

Ohio State's Harry Miller Donating All NIL Earnings To Nicaragua

Ohio State's Nov. 6 Game At Nebraska To Kick Off At 12, 3:30 Or 4 P.M.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Fifth Time

Stroud, Ruckert, Harrison, Mitchell, McCall Named Players Of The Game

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!