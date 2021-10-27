Ohio State Freshman OL Zen Michalski Loses Black Stripe

    • October 27, 2021
    Ohio State Offensive Lineman Zen Michalski Loses Black Stripe

    Michalski is the second scholarship freshman offensive lineman to have his stripe removed, joining Donovan Jackson.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Offensive lineman Zen Michalski became the 19th member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

    “This guy has work hard each and every day to get better,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. “He got better and better each day.”

    The 6-foot-7 and 305-pound Michalski came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Floyds Knobs (Ind.) Floyd Central, where he was considered the 22nd-best offensive tackle and No. 314 prospect overall in his class.

    Michalski enrolled in classes alongside fellow offensive lineman Ben Christman and participated in spring practice. He’s yet to appear in a game this fall, however.

    “First of all, I want to thank God. I wouldn’t be here without him,” Michalski said as redshirt junior offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere removed the stripe from his helmet. “I want to thank the offensive line unit. Coach (Greg) Studrawa for believing in me and helping me get better every day. The defensive line for making me better every day.”

    With Michalski shedding his stripe on Tuesday, there are just four true freshman who still have theirs, including Christman, quarterback Quinn Ewers, tight end Sam Hart and safety Jaylen Johnson

