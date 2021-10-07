    • October 7, 2021
    Instant Analysis: Reaction to Ohio State's Appearance at Big Ten Media Days

    VIDEO: Watch our reaction to the Buckeyes 2021 Big Ten Media Days appearance in Indianapolis.
    Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and veteran forwards E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young all traveled to Columbus to preview the upcoming season. The Buckeyes are six practices into the season and starting to figure out what this year's team is going to look like.

    After we had a chance to visit with all three of them, here are our thoughts on the beginning of the Ohio State campaign and what the Big Ten might look like in general. This should be another fantastic year for basketball in this conference.

    If you're interested, all of our podcasts stream live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook in addition to being posted on your favorite podcast platforms afterwards. We hope you'll consider subscribing to our YouTube channel where we post new content daily!

    

