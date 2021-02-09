Big Ten Basketball Tournament Moves from Chicago to Indianapolis

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday that the tournament venue would change for a number of reasons, detailed below.

Postseason travel for the Ohio State Buckeyes should be awfully convenient this year.

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday afternoon that the men's basketball tournament would be relocating from the United Center in Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

"The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors," the conference said in a statement. "First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues."

That means the Buckeyes, who are a virtual lock to be in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, will play their conference tournament in Indianapolis with the entire national tournament being played in and around the city (as well as Purdue's and Indiana's campuses). The conference tournament will be held in the same venue as the Final Four - the home of the Indianapolis Colts football team, Lucas Oil Stadium.

After Ohio State beat Maryland on Monday night to win it's fifth game in a row and its eighth over the last nine contests, the Buckeyes are 16-4 overall and 10-4 in Big Ten play. They are currently in third place in the league standings, which are sorted by winning percentage. It's extremely unlikely that all teams will play the same number of games this year because of the pandemic.

-----

----

