A Projected Buckeye Starter Will Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Madison Greene Will Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

    Greene was a projected starter for the Buckeyes, but will be unavailable this season.
    Author:

    The Ohio State Buckeyes got some tough news as they prepare to open the 2021-22 season on Wednesday evening against Bucknell.

    Head coach Kevin McGuff announced that junior guard Madison Greene will need season-ending knee surgery and will miss the upcoming season.

    “We are incredibly disappointed for Madison that she will not have the opportunity to impact us on the court this season,” McGuff said in a statement. “We will certainly miss her ability to lead and to make those around her better. With her incredible work ethic, I have no doubt she’ll make a full recovery.”

    Last season, Greene averaged 13.4 ppg through 15 starts and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, Academic All-Big Ten and OSU Scholar Athlete honors. She was projected to me a very important piece for the Buckeyes backcourt, which returns Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller as starters as well.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Jack Miller To Remain Suspended While Buckeyes Gather Information About Arrest

    Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson To Return To Practice On Tuesday

    Justice Sueing Expected To Play, Kyle Young A Game-Time Decision Vs. Akron

    Las Vegas Raiders Release Former Ohio State CB Damon Arnette

    Ohio State's Nov. 20 Game Against Michigan State To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On ABC

    Smith-Njigba, Smith, Hickman, Ruggles, Mirco Named Ohio State's Players Of Game

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Madison Greene
    Basketball

    A Projected Buckeye Starter Will Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

    43 seconds ago
    Ryan Day November 9 Presser
    Football

    Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Purdue

    25 minutes ago
    19. Quinn Ewers
    Football

    Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

    1 hour ago
    60. Jack Miller
    Football

    QB Jack Miller To Remain Suspended While Ohio State Gathers Information About Arrest

    2 hours ago
    Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson To Return To Practice On Tuesday

    3 hours ago
    Ryan Day Press Conference November 9
    Football

    Ryan Day, Buckeyes Preview Game Against Purdue

    4 hours ago
    inside the film room (defense-Nebraska)
    Football

    Film Review: Ohio State Defense Stuffs Cornhuskers

    16 hours ago
    inside the film room (offense-Nebraska)
    Football

    Film Review: Ohio State Offense Nips Nebraska

    16 hours ago