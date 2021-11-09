A Projected Buckeye Starter Will Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Greene was a projected starter for the Buckeyes, but will be unavailable this season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes got some tough news as they prepare to open the 2021-22 season on Wednesday evening against Bucknell.

Head coach Kevin McGuff announced that junior guard Madison Greene will need season-ending knee surgery and will miss the upcoming season.

“We are incredibly disappointed for Madison that she will not have the opportunity to impact us on the court this season,” McGuff said in a statement. “We will certainly miss her ability to lead and to make those around her better. With her incredible work ethic, I have no doubt she’ll make a full recovery.”

Last season, Greene averaged 13.4 ppg through 15 starts and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, Academic All-Big Ten and OSU Scholar Athlete honors. She was projected to me a very important piece for the Buckeyes backcourt, which returns Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller as starters as well.

-----

-----

-----

