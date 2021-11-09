Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    Jack Miller To Remain Suspended While Ohio State Gathers Information About Arrest For OVI

    The redshirt freshman quarterback is scheduled to appear in court later this week.
    Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said during his Tuesday afternoon press conference that quarterback Jack Miller will remain suspended as the team continues to gather information from his arrest on Friday morning.

    “For right now, at least until the end of the week, he’s going to be off the team,” Day said. “Just to kind of get more information about how things are going to be handled and what the conclusion and the findings are of everything. 

    "We’re just making sure that we have all of the information before we make any decisions about moving forward.”

    Miller, a redshirt freshman from Scottsdale, Ariz., was pulled over by the Ohio State Highway Patrol at approximately 1:28 a.m. on Nov. 5 while traveling northbound on N. 4th Ave. in Columbus.

    He told the officer he had not been drinking, but was ultimately placed under arrest after he refused a breathalyzer test and completed a series of field sobriety tests.

    Miller was suspended and did not travel with the team for Saturday’s 26-17 win at Nebraska. He is now scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on Friday on misdemeanor chargers of operating a vehicle while impaired and driving in marked lanes.

    QB Jack Miller To Remain Suspended While Ohio State Gathers Information About Arrest

