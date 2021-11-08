Smith-Njigba, Smith, Hickman, Ruggles, Mirco Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game At Nebraska

The five Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Cornhuskers.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, defensive end Tyreke Smith, safety Ronnie Hickman, kicker Noah Ruggles and punter Jesse Mirco were named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 26-17 win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.

Smith-Njigba, a sophomore from Rockwall, Texas, had a school single-game record 15 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown. He now leads the team with 50 catches for 888 yards.

Smith, a senior from Cleveland Heights, recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, while Hickman – a redshirt sophomore from Wayne, N.J. – finished the game with seven tackles, one pass break up and one sack.

Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, made all four of his field goal attempts for the second game in a row, proving to be the difference in another nine-point win, while Mirco – a freshman from Fremantle, Australia – punted four times for an average of 40.5 yards, including a long of 51 yards.

The Buckeyes are back in action next Saturday against Purdue, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

