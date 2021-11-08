Smith-Njigba, Smith, Hickman, Ruggles, Mirco Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game At Nebraska

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyreke Smith, Ronnie Hickman, Noah Ruggles And Jesse Mirco Named Ohio State’s Players Of The Game Following Win At Nebraska

    The five Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Cornhuskers.
    Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, defensive end Tyreke Smith, safety Ronnie Hickman, kicker Noah Ruggles and punter Jesse Mirco were named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 26-17 win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.

    Smith-Njigba, a sophomore from Rockwall, Texas, had a school single-game record 15 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown. He now leads the team with 50 catches for 888 yards.

    Smith, a senior from Cleveland Heights, recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, while Hickman – a redshirt sophomore from Wayne, N.J. – finished the game with seven tackles, one pass break up and one sack.

    Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, made all four of his field goal attempts for the second game in a row, proving to be the difference in another nine-point win, while Mirco – a freshman from Fremantle, Australia – punted four times for an average of 40.5 yards, including a long of 51 yards.

    The Buckeyes are back in action next Saturday against Purdue, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC. 

