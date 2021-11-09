Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson To Return To Practice On Tuesday

The junior did not play in Saturday’s win over Nebraska – the first missed game of his career.

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson missed the first game of his career on Saturday afternoon, as concussion-like symptoms kept him out of the 26-17 win over Nebraska.

Now a few days removed, the Buckeyes are hopeful that he’ll be back on the field for Saturday’s game against Purdue, and that starts with practice this afternoon.

“(We’re) looking forward to having a really good week of practice with him and getting him back out there today,” head coach Ryan Day said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Wilson, a junior from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis, was the team’s leading receiver with 43 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns heading into Saturday’s game. He’s since been passed by sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught a school single-game record 15 passes for 240 yards and one score against the Cornhuskers.

Still, the Buckeyes scored a season-low points and quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a season-high two interceptions without one of his key downfield weapons, showing just how important Wilson is to the offensive attack.

“Certainly not having someone like Garrett for a game... we miss him,” Day said. “Looking forward to having him back this week.”

Wilson’s availability won’t be known until Saturday afternoon, when Ohio State releases its weekly status report. But all signs point to him being back in action against the Boilermakers.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Justice Sueing Expected To Play, Kyle Young A Game-Time Decision Vs. Akron

Las Vegas Raiders Release Former Ohio State CB Damon Arnette

Ohio State's Nov. 20 Game Against Michigan State To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On ABC

Smith-Njigba, Smith, Hickman, Ruggles, Mirco Named Ohio State's Players Of Game

Denzel Ward Returns Former Teammate Joe Burrow's INT 99 Yards For TD

Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In Coaches Poll, No. 6 In AP Top 25 Poll

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!