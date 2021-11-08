Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Ohio State’s Nov. 20 Game Against Michigan State To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On ABC

    The Buckeyes have won five straight games against the Spartans, including last season's 52-12 victory in East Lansing.
    The Big Ten announced on Monday that Ohio State’s Nov. 20 game against Michigan State will kick off at 12 p.m. on ABC. 

    It will be the first of two straight games in that time slot, as the regular-season finale against rival Michigan is also set for noon. That will be broadcast by FOX, however.

    Michigan State dropped to 8-1 (5-1 in the Big Ten) following its 40-29 loss to Purdue this past weekend. The Spartans host Maryland this weekend before heading to Columbus.

    Ohio State also enters the game at 8-1 overall, but sits at 6-0 in the conference. The Buckeyes host the Boilermakers this coming weekend (3:30 p.m. on ABC) and control their own destiny in the Big Ten East Division.

    Ohio State is 34-15 all time against Michigan State and have won five straight games against Spartans, including last season’s 52-12 victory in East Lansing. 

