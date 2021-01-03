Musa Jallow Available vs. No. 21 Minnesota

The Buckeyes will have Jallow back for their Top-25 and B1G tilt against Minnesota

Redshirt junior guard Musa Jallow is available for the Buckeyes tonight as they take on No. 21 Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Jallow missed Ohio State's previous game against Nebraska after COVID-19 contact tracing.

The news of Jallow's return was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and confirmed by The Dispatch.

Jallow has appeared in five games in the 2020-21 campaign and averages 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game off the bench.

