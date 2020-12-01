Musa Jallow Sidelined with Lower Leg Injury

Without a true preseason to prepare for this year, Ohio State was hoping to use some of their early season games against non-Power 5 teams to go deeper into the bench and figure out what they have at their disposal. Unfortunately, one of the guys they'd really like to get a look at is out again on Wednesday against Morehead State.

Musa Jallow played in the season-opener against Illinois State, but apparently injured himself while warming up for the UMASS-Lowell contest on Sunday and he did not play. Jallow missed the entire 2019-2020 season with a right ankle injury that required him to have two surgeries.

Chris Holtmann told the media on Tuesday that Jallow would miss the next game with a "lower-leg injury."

"Musa will be out this next game," Holtmann said Tuesday. "He continues to battle that lower-leg injury. I'll keep it general with that. I think he's making progress. But as far as projecting beyond our game versus Morehead, I couldn't give you answers on that."

It turned out Holtmann didn't even know Jallow had gotten hurt on Sunday until he nearly subbed him into the game. Jallow wore a walking boot on his right foot during the second half.

The redshirt junior guard from Bloomington, Indiana averaged 2.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 15 minutes per game during the 2018-19 season as a true sophomore. He's only played one game since then - the season opener last week.

-----

-----

