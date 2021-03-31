Ohio State Basketball Officially Set for Fort Myers Tip-Off

The Buckeyes will play an early 2021 season tournament in Fort Myers during Thanksgiving week.

As had been previously reported several months ago but made official this afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes will open the 2021-2022 men's basketball season in the Sunshine State. The Buckeyes will compete in the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off during Thanksgiving week.

The Buckeyes will be joined in Fort Myers by the Pac-12's Cal Golden Bears, SEC's Florida Gators and Big East's Seton Hall Pirates.

The event will be held over the 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday and will consist of two games. Specific dates, matchups, game times and broadcast assignments will be announced at a later date.

These November Tournaments have been common for Chris Holtmann's teams. The Buckeyes were supposed to play in the Bahamas last year in the Battle 4 Atlantis before it was cancelled and moved to South Dakota. The Buckeyes also plan to play in the prestigious Maui Invitational at some point in the coming years.

Ohio State finished the 2020-21 season (21-10) ranked No. 7 in the final Associated Press Poll. It was the fourth-consecutive season with at least 20 wins for the Buckeyes.

