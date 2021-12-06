Game Recap: Buckeyes Down Host Penn State in Big Ten Opener
The Ohio State Buckeyes launched Big Ten Play with a fairly comfortable road win Sunday night, overcoming an initial deficit to post a 76-64 victory against the host Nittany Lions inside the Bryce Jordan Center.
As a result, the battle-tested Buckeyes now stand 6-2 on the season after recently playing three-straight opponents (Seton Hall, Florida and Duke) ranked in the national poll.
HOW IT WENT DOWN:
* Penn State threw its best (and strongest) punch right from the gate, going on a 12-0 run behind leading man Seth Gundy and his nine quick points.
* To no avail, Ohio State admirably settled in on a 14-3 run of its own with aggressive offense. Six Buckeyes made at least one shot from long range prior to intermission, where the Scarlet and Gray led 41-30.
* OSU bumped the gap to 18 (52-34) early in the second half on a layup from Jamari Wheeler... and held a double-digit cushion all the way until Penn State got within single digits at the 5:04 mark...
* Nevertheless, a timely trifecta from Meechie Johnson on the left side with 3:53 left pushed the visitor lead back to 10. PSU continued fighting, actually getting back within 67-61, before a huge corner triple from Justin Ahrens with 2:15 remaining effectively sealed the deal.
STATS THAT MATTERED:
* Kyle Young was incredibly efficient, dropping a game-high 16 points on a PERFECT 4-of-4 outing from behind the arc. He also led the team with seven rebounds.
Freshman Malaki Branham added a season-high 11 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field.
* The Buckeyes held a 27-5 edge in bench scoring.
* Lundy settled with 13 points for Penn State, only scoring four across the final 36 minutes of game time. He briefly went to the locker room in the first half.
Read More
* Ohio State now leads this all-time series 39-18.
-----
You may also like:
Halftime Analysis: Ohio State vs. Penn State Basketball
Ohio State to Face Utah in Rose Bowl Game
Ohio State Moves to No. 6 in College Football Playoff Rankings
Ohio State Club Football Team Wins Second-Straight National Championship
Jae-Sean Tate's Career Night Lifts Houston Rockets
Photos from Ohio State's 71-66 Win Over Duke
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Adam on Twitter: @APrescott614
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook