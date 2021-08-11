QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Set To Arrive At Ohio State On Thursday

According to a report from Bucknuts’ Bill Kurelic, soon-to-be Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to arrive on campus on Thursday, pending the completion of his final high school class.

The 6-foot-3 and 206-pound Ewers announced earlier this month that he would skip his senior season at Southlake (Texas) Carroll and join the Buckeyes this fall. The decision mostly stemmed from his inability to profit from his name, image and likeness as a high school athlete in Texas. He has since signed an endorsement deal with Holy Kombucha, a Texas-based beverage company that offered him both cash and equity in the company.

Ewers threw for 6,445 yards and 73 touchdowns during his two years as a starter for the Dragons, which includes an appearance in the state championship during his junior season. His arrival will add another layer to the ongoing quarterback battle between redshirt freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord, even if head coach Ryan Day would prefer to name a starter sooner rather than later.

“I think after this week, we're going to have a really good feel,” Day said during his press conference on Monday afternoon. “I think that Wednesday will be a big day, Saturday will be a big day. We'll take Sunday off and come up for air, and at that point I think we'll have a pretty good feel. I think maybe it'll take another week after that, but we'll see.

“Now that we're kind of getting into practice five, we're getting into 20 practices now when you include the spring. So this is a pretty good body of work that we're putting together day after day. Will it be ready next week? I don't know. But it'll be pretty close to that timetable.”

