Ohio State Moves Up To No. 23 In AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes won their only game of the week on a three-pointer at the buzzer.
The Ohio State men’s basketball program moved up two spots to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes improved to 7-2 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play with a 67-66 win over Rutgers on Thursday, with senior guard Tanner Holden hitting the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

Ohio State returns to action on Saturday against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tipoff against the Tar Heels, who are 6-4 overall, is set for 3 p.m.

The Buckeyes are one of six Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, joining No. 1 Purdue, No. 14 Indiana, No. 18 Illinois, No. 20 Maryland and No. 22 Wisconsin, which was not ranked last week.

That said, the full poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Purdue (27)
  2. Virginia (19)
  3. UConn (15)
  4. Alabama
  5. Houston
  6. Tennessee
  7. Texas
  8. Kansas
  9. Arizona
  10. Arkansas
  11. Baylor
  12. Duke
  13. Kentucky
  14. Indiana
  15. Gonzaga
  16. UCLA
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Illinois
  19. Auburn
  20. Maryland
  21. TCU
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Ohio State
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Miami (Fla.)

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

