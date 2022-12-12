Ohio State Moves Up To No. 23 In AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll
The Ohio State men’s basketball program moved up two spots to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.
The Buckeyes improved to 7-2 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play with a 67-66 win over Rutgers on Thursday, with senior guard Tanner Holden hitting the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.
Ohio State returns to action on Saturday against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tipoff against the Tar Heels, who are 6-4 overall, is set for 3 p.m.
The Buckeyes are one of six Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, joining No. 1 Purdue, No. 14 Indiana, No. 18 Illinois, No. 20 Maryland and No. 22 Wisconsin, which was not ranked last week.
That said, the full poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Purdue (27)
- Virginia (19)
- UConn (15)
- Alabama
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Baylor
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Indiana
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Mississippi State
- Illinois
- Auburn
- Maryland
- TCU
- Wisconsin
- Ohio State
- Virginia Tech
- Miami (Fla.)
-----
-----
-----
