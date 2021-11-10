Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    The Buckeyes moved up one spot by virtue of Michigan State's loss at Purdue on Saturday.
    Author:

    Ohio State came in at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings of the season, which were released on Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes trail top-ranked Georgia, as well as No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Oregon.

    There are five other Big Ten teams in the top 25, including Michigan at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 7, Wisconsin at No. 18, Purdue at No. 19 and Iowa at No. 20.

    Ohio State still has the Boilermakers, Spartans and Wolverines on its regular-season schedule. The Buckeyes could also play a ranked Big Ten West Division opponent in the conference championship game early next month.

    The full rankings are as follows, with their overall records in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (9-0)
    2. Alabama (8-1)
    3. Oregon (8-1)
    4. Ohio State (8-1)
    5. Cincinnati (9-0)
    6. Michigan (8-1)
    7. Michigan State (8-1)
    8. Oklahoma (9-0)
    9. Notre Dame (8-1)
    10. Oklahoma State (8-1)
    11. Texas A&M (7-2)
    12. Wake Forest (8-1)
    13. Baylor (7-2)
    14. BYU (8-2)
    15. Ole Miss (7-2)
    16. N.C. State (7-2)
    17. Auburn (6-3)
    18. Wisconsin (6-3)
    19. Purdue (6-3)
    20. Iowa (7-2)
    21. Pittsburgh (7-2)
    22. San Diego State (8-1)
    23. UTSA (9-0)
    24. Utah (6-3)
    25. Arkansas (6-3) 

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

    Jack Miller To Remain Suspended While Buckeyes Gather Information About Arrest

    Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson To Return To Practice On Tuesday

    Justice Sueing Expected To Play, Kyle Young A Game-Time Decision Vs. Akron

    Las Vegas Raiders Release Former Ohio State CB Damon Arnette

    Ohio State's Nov. 20 Game Against Michigan State To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On ABC

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Julian Fleming
    Football

    Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    10 minutes ago
    Holtmann Presser Akron
    Basketball

    Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes' Postgame Press Conference After Sneaking Past Akron

    1 hour ago
    Zed Key Jamari Wheeler
    Basketball

    Ohio State Survives Season-Opening Upset Scare From Akron

    1 hour ago
    E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Halftime Analysis: E.J. Liddell Leading Buckeyes Over Zips

    2 hours ago
    Madison Greene
    Basketball

    A Projected Buckeye Starter Will Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

    4 hours ago
    Ryan Day November 9 Presser
    Football

    Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Purdue

    5 hours ago
    19. Quinn Ewers
    Football

    Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

    5 hours ago
    60. Jack Miller
    Football

    QB Jack Miller To Remain Suspended While Ohio State Gathers Information About Arrest

    6 hours ago