Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Buckeyes moved up one spot by virtue of Michigan State's loss at Purdue on Saturday.

Ohio State came in at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings of the season, which were released on Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes trail top-ranked Georgia, as well as No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Oregon.

There are five other Big Ten teams in the top 25, including Michigan at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 7, Wisconsin at No. 18, Purdue at No. 19 and Iowa at No. 20.

Ohio State still has the Boilermakers, Spartans and Wolverines on its regular-season schedule. The Buckeyes could also play a ranked Big Ten West Division opponent in the conference championship game early next month.

The full rankings are as follows, with their overall records in parenthesis:

Georgia (9-0) Alabama (8-1) Oregon (8-1) Ohio State (8-1) Cincinnati (9-0) Michigan (8-1) Michigan State (8-1) Oklahoma (9-0) Notre Dame (8-1) Oklahoma State (8-1) Texas A&M (7-2) Wake Forest (8-1) Baylor (7-2) BYU (8-2) Ole Miss (7-2) N.C. State (7-2) Auburn (6-3) Wisconsin (6-3) Purdue (6-3) Iowa (7-2) Pittsburgh (7-2) San Diego State (8-1) UTSA (9-0) Utah (6-3) Arkansas (6-3)

