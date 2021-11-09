Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

The true freshman traveled with the team and was the third-string quarterback for Saturday's game at Nebraska.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said earlier this season that true freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers had “a lot of catching up” to do after reclassifying and joining the program midway through fall camp.

But following Saturday’s game at Nebraska, when Ewers was the third-string quarterback behind starter C.J. Stroud and backup Kyle McCord due to Jack Miller’s suspension for operating a vehicle while impaired, Day seems to be changing his tune.

“He’s making progress,” Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “I thought coming off the bye, he’s been working hard and getting better. He’s starting to look more comfortable walking around the facility and he’s starting to pick up the offense.

“It’s taken him a little bit of time to pick up the offense, but that’s because he just got thrown into it. He didn’t have spring ball. He didn’t have a preseason. There’s a lot to it, and it’s hard when you don’t get a ton of reps. But he’s getting more reps now, and I think you’re starting to see him feel more comfortable around the team.”

It might be difficult for Ohio State to get Ewers reps for the remainder of the season, as the schedule includes games against 6-3 Purdue, No. 8 Michigan State and No. 9 Michigan, as well as a potential date with a ranked opponent in the Big Ten Championship.

But if one of those games unexpectedly gets out of hand, maybe Ewers will see his first action with the Buckeyes.

