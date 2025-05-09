Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball Makes Coaching Staff Change
Ohio State Buckeyes basketball might not have had a strong season last year, but they are still a quality program that players and coaches want to be associated with.
The Buckeyes are eyeing a strong class of transfer players and should be able to put a quality product on the hardwood. Jake Diebler is the leader of the program and will have John Mobley Jr. and Bruce Thornton back, two players poised to help this team contend in a difficult Big Ten conference. Players like Gabe Cupps should be able to help enough to create a team capable of contending.
Diebler has been at work trying to round out his staff and has added another name, Brian Walsh, to his team. Walsh was on staff at Indiana for eight seasons and is poised to make a large impact with the Buckeyes this upcoming season. He also had experience at Dayton as well. That said, John Rothstein was the first to report the news.
The Buckeyes have several coaches, so Walsh will join names like Jamall Walker, Dave Dickerson and Luke Simons as well. The associate head coach is Joel Justus. The program also has a recruiting coordinator and a director of basketball operations.
Walsh was under Mike Woodson for some of his tenure at Indiana.
“Brian is a proven recruiter with deep Midwest ties who has excelled at connecting with and developing players. His Big Ten scouting experience and analytics expertise are going to be a valuable asset to our program," Diebler said in a press release via Indiana Hoosiers on SI's Todd Golden.
The expectations are clearly high for Walsh and the impact he will have on his program. With numerous talented backcourt players returning, the Buckeyes should be a surprise team this upcoming season. Expect them to test the top 25 rankings coming into the year.