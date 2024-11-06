Ohio State Could Seriously Contend For A Big Ten Conference Championship
Confidence in the 2024-25 Ohio State Buckeyes Men's Basketball team should be soaring after their excellent performance versus the Texas Longhorns on a neutral site to open the season. Not only did the Buckeyes defeat the No. 19 team in the country in Las Vegas, but on national television this team should have put the whole Big Ten Conference on notice.
The last few seasons, the Purdue Boilermakers have been kings of the conference. Not only was 7'4" Zach Edey nearly impossible to stop, but Matt Painter's squad also had a strong supporting cast around their star big man. With Edey now in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies, Purdue has a strong team but may have taken a bit of a step back from being runners up to UConn last season.
The Boilermakers did win their opening game 90-73 versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, yet they should get tested sooner rather than later. After matchups against Northern Kentucky and Yale, the No. 14 team in the country will face No. 2 Alabama and No. 18 Marquette in back-to-back games.
If Purdue falters this season, the Indiana Hoosiers, UCLA Bruins, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines will all be in the mix looking to become the favorites in the Big Ten.
Ohio State should truly be looked at as a real contender in this conference this season and could potentially even go on to win the regular season crown.
One game does not tell the whole story, so jumping too far ahead would be foolish. However, for those who saw Ohio State play at the end of last season and on Monday night, it is obvious that this coaching staff has helped spark a new level of energy and intensity within this program.
In the backcourt, Meechie Johnson did not play his best game going just 2-11 from the field for six points. His quickness with the basketball, lack of fear to shoot and experience as a scorer will likely still mean that he will cash in for plenty of points this season. He will find his rhythm sooner rather than later.
Bruce Thornton played an excellent game and led the way with 20 points. While to no surprise Thornton shined, freshman guard John Mobley Jr. lived up to his nickname of "Sniper" off the bench. He added 14 points and was perfect from three-point range (4-4).
Senior Micah Parrish is listed as a guard but could also be considered a wing. Not only was his 17 points, six rebounds and five assists crucial versus the Longhorns, but his defensive presence was impressive as well.
If the Buckeyes can get a ton of production from Thornton, Johnson, Mobley and Parrish this season, especially from three-point range, then Ohio State should be in great shape.
When looking at the front court, Devin Royal was great off the bench with 16 points in 25 minutes. Starters Aaron Bradshaw and Sean Stewart were not asked to score a bunch in this game, but their length on the defensive end was valuable. It is refreshing to see Ohio State have two 6'9" players or larger in the starting lineup.
Despite only playing 15 minutes, Evan Mahaffey deserves a ton of credit for playing big and securing eight rebounds. Bradshaw, Stewart, Royal and Mahaffey in the front court is a strong rotation with the potential of Austin Parks getting a little time when needed.
Here is what is obvious with the Buckeyes so far. They have shooters and natural scorers, they have size and they are playing much faster in Jake Diebler's system. All around, these are keys to success.
The Buckeyes play Youngstown State at home on Monday before going to Texas A&M on November 15th. The non-conference scheduled is jam packed with tough tests for Ohio State, but in past years the Buckeyes have faired pretty well overall in the early part of the season. Where things have fallen apart has been in January and February.
I do not expect that to happen with this group. Instead Ohio State fans should be paying close attention to this team because the Big Ten is wide open for the taking and the Buckeyes should be among the best in the conference.