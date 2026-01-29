Ohio State Will Face a Fresh Challenge in Legendary Basketball Event

Ohio State has been a fixture in the CBS Sports Classic since its inception in 2014, but starting next year, there will be changes.

The Buckeyes have appeared in the event every single year with the Classic designed to highlight national brands and deliver marquee matchups at the heart of the regular season. Ohio State has long been part of that elite vision.

Originally, the Classic included Ohio State, UCLA, Kentucky, and North Carolina, four programs with rich histories and passionate fan bases, making the games feel more like postseason battles. However, realignment eventually complicated that structure. UCLA’s move to the Big Ten introduced the possibility of a conference matchup within what was meant to be a nonconference showcase, something the event’s organizers wanted to avoid.

As a result, the CBS Sports Classic will proceed without the Bruins. In a somewhat surprising decision, UCLA exited the event rather than Ohio State, and their departure has opened the door for a new powerhouse, and the tournament did not have to look far.

The Kansas Jayhawks will now join the party, and Ohio State will square off against Kansas in next year’s CBS Sports Classic, renewing a rare but meaningful national matchup, starting their deal that runs through to 2029.

Ohio State’s opponent in the 2027 CBS Sports Classic

The Buckeyes are then scheduled to take on Kentucky in 2027, followed by a meeting with UCLA in 2028, despite the Bruins now no longer a permanent fixture of the event.

The rematch between Ohio State and Kansas will feature again in 2029, meaning that there will be continued exposure to top-tier competition.

To further heighten the prestige of the event, next year’s edition of the CBS Sports Classic will be held at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, one of the sport’s most hallowed venues.

Through 11 appearances from the tournament’s first edition in 2014, Ohio State currently holds a 6–5 record, with the 2020 game canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Overall, the Buckeyes have consistently proven they belong on the national stage, competing well against college basketball’s elite.

Maintaining a spot in this event also benefits Ohio State’s resume, strength of schedule, and national visibility each season. Playing blue-blood opponents in neutral-site environments helps prepare younger, less experienced players for March Madness.

For fans, the Classic has always delivered must-see basketball, reinforcing Ohio State’s commitment to scheduling boldly and measuring itself against the sport’s traditional powers annually across the college basketball landscape.