Spielman & Hooley: Ohio State Handles Illini Giant

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about OSU's 71-63 victory over Illinois, what the legends of 1960 national championship team had to say, how Master Teague might be injured and whether escalating salaries among NFL analysts will filter down to the common analyst.

Ohio State's course correction continues with a ninth win in 11 games at the expense of Illinois' Big Ten title hopes.

E.J. Liddell comes off the Buckeyes' short bench and plays very big for the Buckeyes.

Senior Night offers Danny Hummer his first start. If you didn't know it, Danny was a baller back in his Upper Arlington High School days.

Kofi Cockburn of Illinois is the largest human being Bruce has ever laid eyes on. Lovie Smith might want to check him out as a tight end or defensive end.

Yes, Mr. Spielman, the Dispatch is still in business.

Speaking of big men, OSU's Kaleb Wesson is channeling his inner bully and playing great when needed.

We need emailers to settle an argument about whether it would be good for Ohio State to win the Big Ten Tournament or lose in its second game and get the weekend to rest for the NCAA Tournament.

C.J. Walker sensed an opportunity with D.J. Carton's departure and Walker has delivered in a big way.

What a treat to hear from Jerry Lucas and other members of OSU's 1960 NCAA Championship team.

A possible clarification on Master Teague's injury.

There is a reason why Ohio State, and other schools, aren't forthcoming with the details on player injuries.

Mr. Spielman's former academic advisor at OSU says the big man did not get to major in the subject he preferred.

Al Michaels may get traded from NBC to ESPN. Al has already been traded once before, and what ABC received in return may surprise you.

Peyton Manning could trump Tony Romo's $18 million annual contract to broadcast football. Will this salary escalation among analysts filter down to the Spielman level?

An emailer makes us laugh repeatedly with references to previous issues raised on the podcast.

Another emailer affirms the effort to be more civil on Twitter.

We check Bruce's Timeline to see how he's doing and gauge whether he went over the line in a Tweet disclosing the error that often courses through the national media coverage of the issues of the day.

Some encouragement amid depression and despair.

