After leading for the majority of the game against No. 14 Vanderbilt, the Buckeyes collapsed in the final four minutes, losing 72-66.

Despite the loss, Ohio State proved it can hang with one of the best teams in the country and showed encouraging signs of growth.

How It Happened

Ohio State started strong and led for the majority of the first half, getting up by as many as six points before heading into halftime up 31-29.

Both teams entered halftime shooting 11-for-29 (37.9%) from the field, with 18 of Ohio State's 29 attempts coming from beyond the arc. Vanderbilt made it difficult to attack the paint, with the Buckeyes ending with just 20 points in the paint compared to Vanderbilt’s 36.

The Buckeyes led for much of the second half as well, but Vanderbilt outscored Ohio State 17-6 over the final 4:11.

John Mobley Jr., who finished with 21 points, five rebounds and two assists, said the quality of shots in those final two minutes was a big difference-maker.

“And then on defense, we’ve got to get stops,” Mobley continued. “Fouling is not gonna work. Anybody can make a free throw.”

Vanderbilt made eight free throws in the final 3:27 of the game.

Costly Turnovers and Missed Opportunities

One of the key differences in the game was taking care of the basketball. Vanderbilt had strong ball pressure throughout the game, coming away with eight steals. Ohio State finished with 15 turnovers, and Vanderbilt converted those into 17 points.

Justin Pippen finished with a team-high 22 points and four assists but also committed a team-high five turnovers.

“In the second half, I thought we had some costly turnovers, and that hurt our defense, and then we fouled. ... We have to have better discipline and not swiping down and making guys finish and not giving up and-ones. That's been a problem for us,” Jake Diebler said.

Missed free throws also proved costly. While the Buckeyes attempted 20 free throws, they converted just 13. Amare Bynum, who finished with an uncharacteristic five points, said this was just a matter of the team settling down at the line.

The Positive Takeaways

Although the Buckeyes didn't get the outcome they wanted, this was the closest they've come to playing a complete game against a ranked opponent.

Diebler isn't calling the loss a moral victory, but he identified Ohio State's defensive growth as the biggest positive takeaway. The Buckeyes held Vanderbilt to just 55 points through nearly 36 minutes of play.

“I think our defense got better tonight,” he said. “It was a different defense at the end of the game. We gotta own that. We didn't play well defensively down the stretch. But our defense got better, and if we keep fighting for the right decisions offensively and we play that complementary basketball, it's gonna be great things for this team.”