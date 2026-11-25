It has been 15 years since Ohio State suffered a 5-loss season that included a loss to their arch-rival Michigan.

After the Buckeyes’ loss at Nebraska last Saturday, it is looking possible it could happen again.

Playoff and national championship contention is out of reach for this team, but a win against the Wolverines can help the suffering of a lost season for the Buckeyes.

Yet, the problems that are plaguing the Buckeyes are what favor Michigan in this matchup: turning the ball over and letting the other team dictate time of possession with their running game.

Ohio State has allowed 135.3 yards per game in losses this season, with the Cornhuskers tallying 176 rush yards and over ten minutes more of possession Saturday.

They also are averaging close to two turnovers per game since the loss of quarterback Julian Sayin.

These problems have not only hurt the program this season, but also in its past matchups against their rival under head coach Ryan Day.

In Ohio State’s four losses to Michigan since 2020, they have allowed 219.3 rush yards per game and committed close to two turnovers per game.

Michigan has faced their own hardships this season, but play their best games when they are able run the ball and force takeaways.

Ahead of this Saturday’s matchup, here is why Ohio State’s nightmare season could get worse.

While Ohio State’s Run Defense Got Thrashed, Michigan’s Run Game is Finding Momentum

The Nebraska backfield of running back Jamal Rule and quarterback Anthony Colandrea gave the Buckeyes fits in their fourth loss of the season in Lincoln, combining for over 130 yards of rushing offense.

The play of the front seven for Ohio State’s defense has been inconsistent all year, with the most recent loss highlighting its inability to stay disciplined and set the edge, as that is where Nebraska was able to produce all afternoon.

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On the other hand, Michigan freshman running back Savion Hiter is getting comfortable at the right time.

After the Wolverines did not produce a 100-yard rusher in the first nine games of the season, Hiter has reached that mark in their last two matchups.

The young ball-carrier has explosiveness after the handoff that can create some big plays for their offense. With Michigan’s defensive unit being the best overall in this game, he can provide a steadiness that helps control possession and keep this game low-scoring and in their control.

Ohio State’s game plan should be centered around stopping the run, as the Wolverines passing offense has been among the worst in the Power Four and is without both of their top receiving options, JJ Buchanan and Andrew Marsh.

Yet, if Hiter can find a groove as other backs have against the Buckeyes this season and in these former matchups, it can present trouble in Columbus.

Turnover Margin Will Determine Result

In three of four losses against Michigan in the Ryan Day era, the Buckeyes lost the turnover margin, and it weighed heavily on how the game turned out.

That factor may be more important than ever in this matchup.

While Michigan was able to force three turnovers in their win against undefeated UCLA last Saturday, Ohio State gave the ball away twice, which was deemed crucial in their loss.

The Wolverines defensive unit is top-10 in the country in yards allowed per game, making it already a tough task for the Buckeyes to move the ball.

Heisman front-runner Jeremiah Smith will need to leave his imprint on this game, but forcing the ball to him has also given its risk, as it led to an interception on Nebraska’s side of the field during the loss Saturday.

Michigan has been able to capitalize on that in the past, intercepting Julian Sayin on Ohio State’s first drive in 2025, targeting Smith.

Their unit only has eight interceptions this year, but the three forced turnovers last week show they can make defenses play when they are not undisciplined.

With freshman Luke Fahey possibly playing the best defense he has seen yet and playing in this game for the first time, defensive coordinator for Michigan, Jay Hill, will surely throw some disguises his way to force him into some mistakes.

Head coach Ryan Day and his staff’s ability to see this early and not give the ball away will be crucial in what should be a low-scoring affair, with another loss to the rival possibly bringing some unwanted conversations about the head coach leading into next season.