The Response Game: Can Ohio State Put Together 40 Complete Minutes?

Ohio State proved it could go toe-to-toe with No. 4 UConn but struggled to maintain that level throughout the game, ultimately falling to an 84-68 loss.

The Buckeyes closed the first half with a 13-1 run and briefly grabbed the lead early in the second half before UConn regained control and pulled away.

Tonight (Monday), OSU faces Prairie View in Columbus, giving Jake Diebler’s side a golden chance to get their season back on track.

All roads point to a win, but you have to play your best to get there.

The second-half slope needs to change

Ohio State (2–2) has shown flashes of top-level play early this season, but maintaining that intensity in the second half has been its biggest challenge.

The Buckeyes have been outscored in the second half in three of their first four games, including their losses to ranked sides BYU and most recently to UConn.

Against UConn, Ohio State trailed 42–40 at halftime before second-half turnovers and open driving lanes allowed the Huskies to race away to a double-digit win.

"It showed us what we're made of," said guard John Mobley Jr. "Now we know what we're really capable of.

“We can't wait for what's to come up. We've got even more opportunities ahead."

This game serves as the perfect opportunity for the Buckeyes to hit the reset button at the start of a four-game homestand.

The Panthers (2–3) have lost three straight road games, including convincing defeats at SMU (98–63) and No. 22 Vanderbilt (89–62).

Their only two wins this season came against non-Division I opponents.

Buckeyes must play to their strengths

Ohio State’s main weakness is playing for the full 40 minutes. To do that, they must do what has worked for them so far.

Coach Jake Diebler stressed before the UConn game that Ohio State are at their best when attacking the paint.

Their three-point threat helps create driving lanes, allowing them to get downhill, draw fouls and generate open perimeter opportunities.

John Mobley Jr. remains a key scoring threat, while transfer guard Jimmie Williams made an immediate impact against UConn, contributing 17 points off the bench.

Mobley Jr. leads the Buckeyes with 18.5 points and 4.8 assists per game. His consistency will be crucial.

Diebler emphasized the need for improved defensive consistency and 40-minute discipline ahead of tonight's matchup. He will need that if Ohio State are to avoid a potentially humiliating defeat.