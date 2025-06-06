Former Ohio State Football Star Gets Surprising Update After Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted to keep Justin Fields, but the former Ohio State football star headed elsewhere. Fields signed with the New York Jets on March 10, 2025, to the tune of two years and $40 million, $30 million of which is guaranteed.
Fields, a former first-round pick, spent last season with the Steelers after commencing his career with the Chicago Bears. Fields, who was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played three seasons with the Bears and ended with 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. It wasn't a great start to his career, but with the Steelers in 2024, an organization with a much better coaching staff, he was 4-2 in his six starts with five passing touchdowns and just one interception before Russell Wilson took over.
That was enough to make Pittsburgh want the 26-year-old former collegiate superstar back, but the Steelers will now settle for Aaron Rodgers. That's at least according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
Fields was in an interesting situation as well since he had played collegiate ball with Garrett Wilson, who is the top receiver in New York. That might have played a factor into him wanting a fresh start.
Also, who knows how it sat with him to be benched for Wilson last season when he was playing at a high level. Nonetheless, the Steelers wanted Fields to run the show, and now Rodgers, and potentially Will Howard as well, will be the main weapons at quarterback in Pittsburgh. That clearly wasn't in the Steelers' plan at the beginning of the offseason.
With just a 14-30 career record, Fields will look to lead a dangerous Jets side, one that struggled heavily last season and fell far short of expectations. The former first-round pick will be a breakout candidate in New York in 2025.