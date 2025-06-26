Ohio State, Ryan Day Land Intriguing 2026 Offensive Line Recruit
After a successful month of recruiting, Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day was able to land another talented commit in the 2026 class this week.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Wednesday night that three-star offensive tackle Aaron Thomas has committed to the Buckeyes over the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.
At 6-foot-6, 305 lbs., Thomas is one of the best prospects in the state of Arizona this recruiting cycle, as he's the No. 5 player in state, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The former defensive tackle switched to the other side of the ball during his junior season at Mountain Pointe High School, however, his raw potential and strength he plays with could result in a major find for the Buckeyes with proper development.
The addition of Thomas to Day's 2026 recruiting class now puts Ohio State at a total of 17 commits in the cycle, as well as three offensive tackles in four-stars Sam Greer and Maxwell Riley. Led by star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., the group includes two five-stars commits and 11 four-star commits, making it the No. 5-ranked program in the current cycle.
Ohio State still remains in the running for multiple offensive tackles, such as five-star Felix Ojo and John Turntine III. But Day's success during Thomas' official visit in May has given the program some much-needed depth on the offensive line in the future.
