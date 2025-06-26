Ohio State, Ryan Day Land Intriguing 2026 Offensive Line Recruit

BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Aaron Thomas has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 305 OT from Phoenix, AZ chose the Buckeyes over Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, & Washington



“If (the shoe) fits”https://t.co/vlNugGPrRe pic.twitter.com/RUylYg5VtL