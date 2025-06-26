Jets Receive Strong Take Regarding Justin Fields Decision
The New York Jets have received a strong take after signing former Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields this offseason.
Fields was ranked the fifth-best move of the NFL offseason by Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport.
"Why the Pittsburgh Steelers stubbornly refused to turn back to Fields last year even when the team faltered late is a mystery right up there with Stonehenge and those Easter Island heads," Davenport wrote. "Fields has his flaws, but he's also still just 26 years old and one of the NFL's most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. Getting even an average NFL starter for $20 million a season is a felony in 11 states."
Fields signed a two-year $40 million contract after a solid season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 26-year-old appeared in 10 games for the Steelers, starting in six and leading them to a 4-2 record in those games.
Fields completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns.
This was solid production from Fields, who was an elite talent coming out of Ohio State. Across his two seasons with the Buckeyes, Fields completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. He also rushed for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Fields is a talented quarterback, and the Jets deserve the praise for signing him to a cheap deal. The former Ohio State star is poised for a great year in his first season in New York.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Legend Gets Strong Message From Peyton Manning
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Spurned by Top Recruit in Shocking Twist
MORE: Ohio State, Ryan Day Land Intriguing 2026 Offensive Line Recruit
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Elite 2026 Recruit Earns High Recognition on Tuesday
MORE: New York Jets Coach Sends Stern Warning to QB Justin Fields