Former Buckeye Quinshon Judkins Faces Consequential Contract Update
Most of the second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft signed their rookie contracts over the weekend as training camps across the league prepare to begin this week. Included were two of the three former Ohio State Buckeyes.
No. 38 overall pick TreVeyon Henderson signed a fully guaranteed contract with the New England Patriots, while No. 45 overall pick JT Tuimoloau signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
In total, just four second-round picks remained unsigned, including Quinshon Judkins with the Cleveland Browns. Of course, Judkins ran into legal trouble earlier this month when he was arrested on a domestic violence charge on July 12. Whether Judkins would have signed by now otherwise isn’t worth the speculation, but there’s no denying that his situation has completely upended the start of his career.
Judkins’ arrest put negotiations on ice at a critical point in the rookie signing window
Having gone a few picks ahead of Henderson at No. 35 overall and being drafted by one of the teams that was among the first two clubs to hand out a fully guaranteed contract to a second-rounder, Judkins would have had plenty of leverage this weekend to get a fully guaranteed deal as well. At this point, though, it seems quite unlikely that Judkins will see a similar offer to what his former teammate received.
Guarantees in a running back contract are hard enough to come by in the NFL, especially as their career wears on. Given the nature and perception of the position in the league, young backs have to squeeze every penny out of their organizations before their value tanks just before their 30th birthday.
Reports from Friday indicate that Judkins won’t be with his new team to start training camp as he focuses on his legal troubles. There’s no word on when he could sign and get to work, though the Browns seem to be under the impression that the NFL will put him on paid leave until the situation resolves.
Judkins’ career was off to a rough start as soon as the news broke of his domestic violence arrest. But given the nature of league-wide circumstances, the consequences of that entire situation have even bigger impacts on his NFL start than initially expected.