Patriots and TreVeyon Henderson Reach Eye-Popping Rookie Deal
The Ohio State Buckeyes had multiple running backs taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, and TreVeyon Henderson was one of them. Henderson was an absolute stud during his time in Columbus.
The 5-foot-10 running back broke onto the scene as a freshman, totaling a Big Ten-high 6.8 yards per attempt and ending his first year at college with 1,248 rushing yards. He went for 571 yards as a sophomore in 2022 and then 926 as a junior. Henderson came on strong as a senior, ending with over 1,000 yards and having again a Big Ten-high 7.1 yards per attempt.
Those performances mixed with a solid NFL Combine had him pegged as one of the best backs in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was taken with the 38th overall pick. Once drafted, the goal for players is to get to minicamp and eventually get their rookie deal completed.
He's now agreed to terms with the Patriots, and it is a fully guaranteed deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That's huge, as second-round picks are starting to see their entire deal guaranteed, setting a new baseline for future rookies.
The deal is for four years and is worth $11.143 million with an almost $5 million signing bonus. Just 22, Henderson has ample room to continue to improve as well, which is important since he's clearly expected to have a significant impact on the Patriots franchise. New England used its second pick on Henderson, drafting Will Campbell, a tackle from LSU, with the No. 4 overall pick in the event.
With 11 players taken, the Patriots will have a slew of new faces around their organization this coming season. New England is still expected to start Rhamondre Stevenson at running back, with Henderson second on the depth chart and more of the long-term plan for the Patriots' backfield.