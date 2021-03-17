Las Vegas Raiders Re-sign Former Ohio State Defensive Tackle Johnathan Hankins To One-Year Deal

Former All-Big Ten selection sticking with the Silver and Black.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, former Ohio State defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will continue his career in Las Vegas after signing a one-year deal with the Raiders on Wednesday afternoon.

The 28-year-old Hankins has started 46 games at nose tackle for the Raiders over the last three seasons. He’s recorded 134 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as the team’s primary run stopper.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection during his junior season at Ohio State in 2012, Hankins was selected by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Giants before signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017.

Hankins was released by the Colts after just one season, at which time he latched on with the then-Oakland Raiders. He signed a two-year extension with the franchise the following offseason and played more than 60 percent of team’s defensive snaps during that contract.

