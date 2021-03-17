Ohio State Quarterback Danny Vanatsky To Pursue Other Opportunities

Ohio State junior quarterback Danny Vanatsky announced on Tuesday evening he is leaving the football program to pursue other interests.

“When I arrived in Columbus three years ago, I had no idea the place and people would have such a tremendous impact on me,” Vanatsky said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Naturally, the sport of football focuses you to excel in discomfort, but I quickly found that the Ohio State football program wasn’t only about athletic development. For this reason, I am eternally grateful to both the university and the football program for helping to mold young men who are prepared to lead in the world.

“With just one semester left until I graduate, I have decided to hang up my cleats for the Buckeyes. This was one of the toughest decisions of my life, but I am ready to move on from college football and pursue other interests. As a walk on, I am beyond thankful for the guys I can in with as we all tried to figure out how to survive together. On top of that, I was blessed to have coaches and staff members who cared about my well-being and inspired me on a daily basis. Ohio State truly has some of the most talented and special people in the world.

“Most importantly, I’d like to thank my family, friends and girlfriend for sticking with me throughout this wild journey. Without their support, I would not have been able to finish this chapter of my life.

“Lastly, I’d like to thank the fans of Ohio State for being the most passionate, loyal and dedicated fan base in all of college football. God Bless and Go Bucks.”

The 6-foot-1 and 200 pound Vanatsky joined the Buckeyes in 2018 as a preferred walk-on from Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. He did not see any playing time during his three seasons with the program, though he did appear in the 2019 spring game and completed 2-of-5 passes for 23 yards and rushed one time for two yards for the Scarlet squad.

An academic All-Big Ten honoree and English major, Vanatsky is set to graduate from Ohio State this summer.

