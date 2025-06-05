Former Ohio State Buckeyes' Star RB Already Making Impact in NFL
Ohio State fans got a front row seat to the greatness of former running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Henderson carved out four years in Columbus and left at the mountain top -- a national champion. One of 32 NFL teams was going to get lucky by selecting Henderson in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Hello to you, New England Patriots.
Yes, the franchise that essentially ran the NFL for 20 years drafted Henderson with its first pick in the second round. And now according to reports, the Patriots are experiencing first hand what all of Buckeye Nation watched for the last few years.
According to The Athletic's Patriots beat writer Chad Graff, the rookie running back is already turning heads in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
"He has been the lone consistently explosive player in OTAs," wrote Graff. "His speed is obvious. He might be the most fun player for fans to watch in training camp."
In Graff's piece, he also gave an outlook for Henderson ahead of the 2025 season. This one won't come as a shocker to Ohio State fans.
"Henderson overtakes Rhamondre Stevenson as the starting running back in the first half of the season and leads the team in rushing yards."
Stevenson, who's been in New England since 2021 when he was drafted, has totaled 3,066 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns throughout his career. But the Patriots' brass drafting Henderson is a sign of things to change for a franchise that hasn't had much to say about offense since the Brady days.
Henderson is one of two offensive skill players New England drafted this year with the other being former Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.
Across four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson totaled 3,761 rushing yards with 42 touchdowns to match. He was also very effective in the passing game for the Buckeyes with 853 career receiving yards and six touchdown receptions.