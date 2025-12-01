Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Giants vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 13)
The 16th and final game in a loaded Week 13 in the NFL takes place in Massachusetts on Monday, as the New England Patriots and Drake Maye host Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants.
The Patriots entered Week 13 with the best record in the AFC, and they’re favored to build on that in this matchup.
New York, on the other hand, has been eliminated from playoff contention after falling to 2-10 with an overtime loss to Detroit in Week 12. That game was the fifth time this season the Giants blew a double-digit lead in the 2025 season.
Dart has missed New York’s last two games with a concussion, but he’s on track to return on Monday. Both of the Giants’ wins this season have come with Dart under center, as they were 0-3 with Russell Wilson as a starter and 0-2 the last two weeks with veteran Jameis Winston at quarterback.
Maye, a second-year signal-caller, is in the mix to win the MVP this season, and he could further his case by leading New England to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The Patriots have won nine games in a row, and they’d love to go into their Week 14 bye on a high note.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the best bets to place for this game from the SI Betting editorial team.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Giants vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Giants-New England Patriots OVER 46.5 (-112) – Iain MacMillan
- Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+320) – Peter Dewey
- TreVeyon Henderson OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Iain MacMllan
New York Giants-New England Patriots OVER 46.5 (-112) – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this matchup in his Road to 272 column, and he’s betting the OVER:
The New York Giants might be an OVER machine with Jameis Winston at quarterback. He threw deep early and often against the Lions, leading to a high-scoring affair. The Giants' offense now ranks 12th in EPA per play, just below the Patriots, who come in at seventh in that metric. Winston could have another strong game when he takes on a Patriots' defense that ranks 21st in opponent dropback success rate, despite having by far the easiest schedule in the NFL.
New England should be able to torch a Giants' defense that has been one of the worst in the league, especially when it comes to stopping the run.
This is a prime-time showdown between two teams whose offenses are far better than their defenses. Bet the OVER.
MacMillan made this pick before Jaxson Dart was ruled in for this game, but he still likes the OVER with the New York offense playing a bunch of high-scoring road games this season.
Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+320) – Peter Dewey
This is a pretty favorable price for Dart to find the end zone, as the rookie quarterback has been one of the best running quarterbacks in the league:
Dart just missed two games due to a concussion, but I think he’s undervalued at this price to find the end zone on the ground.
This season, the rookie has 57 carries for 317 yards and seven scores, and he’s found the end zone in each of his last five starts, scoring six times over that stretch.
The Giants certainly want Dart to be more careful about the hits he takes, but he’s such a dynamic threat with his legs that I still expect him to make an impact on the ground. At +320, he’s a steal for a player that has scored on the ground in six of his seven starts.
TreVeyon Henderson OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Iain MacMllan
MacMillan shared his favorite prop for this game in his Player Prop Countdown this week, and he’s buying TreVeyon Henderson against the New York run defense:
The Giants' run defense is the worst in the NFL. They allow 5.9 yards per carry, which is 0.6 more yards per rush than any other defense in the league. They're also last in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. All signs point to Patriots' running back TreVeyon Henderson having a big performance against them on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.