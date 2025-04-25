Patriots Select Ohio State Star RB in NFL Draft
With the 38th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Following their initial first-round selection of Will Campbell at fourth overall, the Patriots decided to beef up their backfield with the addition of Henderson– an interesting decision that provides an extra boost of explosiveness to a New England offense proving to desperately need it across last season.
Henderson, the 5-foot-10 back, was a four-year player for the Buckeyes, showcasing an array of versatility as a weapon both as a runner and as a receiver. During his final season at Ohio State, he put together 183 carries for 1,248 yards on the ground, also logging 15 rushing touchdowns. As a receiver, he made a considerable impact as well, logging 27 receptions for 312 yards and four touchdowns.
Entering the draft, there was a bit of chatter surrounding the Patriots' ambition to add another young, pass-catching option into the backfield. Josh McDaniels, an offensive coordinator who has continuously leaned on his dual-threat options at running back through his history of New England offenses, now gets one to kick off his third stint in Henderson.
Henderson joins a running back room held down by veterans Rhamondre Stevenson as the likely starter, with Antonio Gibson also in the mix.
For a New England offense that ranked 23rd in rushing yards and 17th in total touchdowns, Henderson now factors in as a great new option for Coach Vrabel to turn to and help get those numbers up for the 2025 campaign, and one with some familar Buckeye ties as well.
It remains to be seen how the Ohio State product could factor into the Patriots' offense for year one, but as an early second-rounder, the expectation would be for Henderson to be the long-term option to hold things down on the ground.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!