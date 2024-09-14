Former Buckeyes Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 2
Week One was a crazy week for fantasy football. Overall the week did not give many solid answers for this season, instead only added to some confusion as to who to start and sit in Week Two.
For many former Ohio State Buckeyes, the first week was not the best showing. Here is who to still play this week and those who need to sit.
Quarterbacks
Start: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
Stroud is coming off a 24 for 32, 234 yard and two touchdown performance in a win versus the Indianapolis Colts. Although this was not a monster game for Stroud, I expect his connection with Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell will look even better versus the Chicago Bears. This prime time game should go the way of the Texans and Stroud should be nearly a permanent lock as a fantasy starter.
Sit: Justin Fields - Pittsburgh Steelers
Fields is expected to start for a second week in a row against the Denver Broncos. Ultimately, he did enough to help his team win against the Atlanta Falcons in the opener, but did not score a single touchdown. Fields will always give some added value as a runner, yet he won't offer enough to warrant a start in any format.
Running Backs
Start: J.K. Dobbins - Los Angeles Chargers
Dobbins shined in his first game back from injury and his first game with the Chargers. After boasting an impressive 13.5 yard per carry, he is an intriguing fantasy option. Even though Dobbins tallied 135 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries against the Las Vegas Raiders, he may even top those numbers against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina lost 47-10 versus the New Orleans Saints last week and also gave up 180 rushing yards. Dobbins should at minimum hit double-digit points this week.
Sit: Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas Cowboys
Elliott may be back with the Cowboys, but that does not mean that he is returning to elite form. He did have a strong showing against the Cleveland Browns due to his one rushing touchdown. That touchdown carried his points though. On 10 carries, Elliott had 40 rushing yards which was far less efficient than Dobbins for comparison. Even if Elliott gets the greatest amount of carries among Dallas running backs against the Saints, New Orleans does have a good enough front seven to slow him down. Look for other options this week.
Wide Receivers
Start: Garrett Wilson - New York Jets
Wilson was on the field for 96 percent of the Jets offensive snaps against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. In addition to a high snap count, Wilson was targeted 11 times by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Against the Tennessee Titans, expect Wilson to get plenty more targets and perhaps improve upon his six receptions for 60 yards. A touchdown should be in store for him soon as well.
Start: Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints
Rashid Shaheed was the Saints receiver to have a big game in their blowout win over the Panthers. Despite Shaheed's success to start the season, Olave is still the No. 1 wide receiver on the team. Even though he only had two targets, Olave was on the field for nearly 80 percent of the offensive snaps. In a game where the Saints should be in for a close game or even be trailing versus the Dallas Cowboys, expect the Saints to throw more. Keeping Olave quiet two weeks in a row is a difficult task.
Start: Marvin Harrison Jr. - Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr. had a rough rookie debut versus the Buffalo Bills. He played at a slow speed, dropped an easy grab and only hauled in one reception for four yards. Even though Harrison did not play well and Kyler Murray missed him on a wide open pass downfield, don't panic quite yet. The star rookie was on the field for 90 percent of the offensive reps and should get on the same page with Murray soon. The Los Angeles Rams secondary was torched by Jameson Williams to start the year. Harrison has elite speed like Williams, but much more in his arsenal as a route runner. This could be a big bounce back week for Harrison Jr.
Sit: Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks
Smith-Njigba could absolutely have a breakout year in 2024. In fact, I believe he will. That being said, this is not the most ideal week to play him. The New England Patriots defense was stifling versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One. Not only did Ja'Marr Chase have a modest game for his standards, but the supporting cast around him did virtually nothing. If you have to play JSN, he is likely nothing more than a WR3/flex this week.
Sit: Terry McLaurin - Washington Commanders
Scary Terry was only targeted four times versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in two of those for 17 yards. Although McLaurin played over 80 percent of the offensive snaps, the chemistry between him and his rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels does not appear to quite be there yet. With a lack of talent in the team's wide receiver room, opponents can honestly double McLaurin to take him out of the game. Perhaps McLaurin does take a step in the right direction against the New York Giants, but I recommend waiting another week to see what happens here.
Tight Ends
There are no tight ends to start at this point, but keep an eye on Jeremy Ruckert with the New York Jets and Cade Stover with the Houston Texans. Ruckert is firmly in the No. 2 tight end spot with the Jets and did play 33 percent of their snaps. Stover only played 19 percent of Houston's offensive snaps in his rookie debut. As time goes on though both players could have a chance to make more of an impact. That will likely be dependent on injuries ahead of them this season.