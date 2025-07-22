Buckeyes Now

Commanders, Terry McLaurin Situation Receives Major Update

The former Ohio State Buckeye is seeking a new contract.

Gavin Dorsey

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
As NFL training camps begin this week, a former Ohio State Buckeye is a notable absence following a career year.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was not present for the first day of the Washington Commanders' training camp on Tuesday. The veteran pass-catcher, who turns 30 years old in September, missed the team's conditioning test as he seeks a new contract.

McLaurin is entering the final season of a three-year, $68.4 million contract extension that he signed in 2022. The Buckeye alum is set to make $22.8 million in 2025, which projects to be the 17th-most among NFL wide receivers.

Last season, McLaurin outperformed his contract by posting 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns, the latter of which ranked second in the league. The long-time Commander earned Second-Team All-Pro honors and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in six years as Washington reached the NFC Championship Game.

McLaurin has been vocal in expressing his frustration about not having an extension, and the soon-to-be-30-year-old may have leverage after helping lead the Commanders to their best season in over three decades. With a consistent passer under center in Jayden Daniels, McLaurin showed how valuable he is to the team's success and now looks to be compensated for it.

At Ohio State, McLaurin totaled 75 receptions, 1,251 yards and 19 touchdowns from 2015 to 2018. Washington selected McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft after a senior season in which he hauled in 11 touchdowns on 35 catches.

McLaurin has logged five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in the NFL after narrowly missing the mark in his rookie year.

Gavin Dorsey
