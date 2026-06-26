Former Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa's name has come up in retirement rumors. ESPN Insider Adam Schefter recently revealed that Bosa could be calling it quits after 10 seasons in the NFL. The soon-to-be 31-year-old spent this past season playing for the Buffalo Bills, after spending the previous 9 with the Chargers.

Joey Bosa, who was drafted by the San Diego Chargers with the third overall pick in 2016, would go on to have a very successful tenure with the team. He converted at least 10 sacks in four separate seasons and made 5 Pro Bowls. However, after struggling to stay healthy, the Chargers released Bosa following the 2024 season to save salary cap space. Bosa spent this past season with the Buffalo Bills and converted 5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Joey Bosa spent three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, becoming one of the most decorated players in school history.

A Fort Lauderdale native, Bosa committed to Ohio State out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 2012. The former four-star recruit chose the Buckeyes over schools such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, and more. Bosa was ranked as a top-five defensive end recruit in his class.

After finally making it to the college level, Bosa immediately made his presence known in 2013 as a true freshman. He started 10 games and converted 7.5 sacks, quickly becoming one of the fastest rising stars in the nation. He built off that strong true freshman season and came out even better as a sophomore, posting 13.5 sacks and becoming a unanimous All-American selection and earning the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Honors.

The Buckeyes would go on to win the National Championship over the Oregon Ducks that season by a score of 42-20.

If this is really the end for Bosa, he will be remembered as one of the better players of his time, but if it weren't for injury concerns, Bosa could have gone on to have a Hall of Fame career.

A second-generation player, Bosa's father, John Bosa, also struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. The former 1987 first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins played just three seasons in the NFL before retiring in 1989. Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa will look to continue carrying on the Bosa name in the NFL and making Ohio State proud as he continues dominating the league.